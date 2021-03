Police seize over 23 kg of drugs in China's Yunnan. Photo by Xinhua.

Police in southwest China's Yunnan Province have recently seized over 23 kg of methamphetamine and arrested a drug trafficking suspect, border police said, The Xinhua News Agency reports.

After receiving a tip-off in early March that a gang of drug dealers was planning to smuggle drugs into China, police in the city of Pu'er and the Hani-Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Honghe sent a joint task force team to investigate the case, according to the border police of Honghe.

On March 14, the team nabbed a suspect on the Lancang-Kunming highway and seized 250,000 methamphetamine pills weighing 23.44 kg in the suspect's vehicle.

Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

