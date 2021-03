List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded From 95 To 104 In March – Foreign Ministry

The list of countries that are open for Ukrainian tourists to enter expanded from 95 to 104 in March.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now 104 countries are open for Ukrainian citizens. Let me remind you that in February there were 95 of them. That is, in a month we added nine countries to this list," he said.

Among the new states that have opened their borders for the travel of Ukrainians are Montenegro, Iceland, Haiti, Guyana, Gabon and Bangladesh.

The anti-epidemic rules for visiting them are different.

A complete list of countries open for Ukrainians and the rules of entry into them can be found on the website tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba predicts that quarantine restrictions will be loosened in the world for the summer period to ensure travel opportunities.

