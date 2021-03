The packing line for inactivated COVID-19 vaccine of Sinovac Biotech, a Chinese biopharmaceutical company, in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei.

The daily output of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines has reached 5 million doses, a senior official said, informs The Xinhua News Agency.

"The daily production has increased from 1.5 million doses on Feb. 1 to about 5 million, with a total of more than 100 million doses supplied across the country", - said Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing.

He said that the quality and safety of COVID-19 vaccines should always come first and be placed in the forefront of production and supply.

