Cabinet Cancels Division By Health Ministry Of Countries On Spread Of Coronavirus; When Returning To Ukraine U

The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the division by the Ministry of Health of the countries on the spread of coronavirus; when returning to Ukraine, Ukrainians must present a negative PCR test, done not later than 48 hours before crossing the state border, or go for self-isolation with the installation of a special mobile application.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 230 of March 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This requirement does not apply to children under 12, drivers and crew members of vehicles carrying out regular transportation.

Citizens subject to self-isolation are obliged to install and activate the mobile application of the Vdoma system, if it is impossible to install such an application, Ukrainians are subject to observation.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health regularly announced the division of countries on the spread of coronavirus into "red" and "green" zones, citizens returning to Ukraine from the countries of the "green" zone were not subject to self-isolation and did not have to present test results.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by the same resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers established a negative result of a PCR test carried out not later than 72 hours before arrival as a condition for foreigners to enter Ukraine.

