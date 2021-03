Cessation Of Supplies Of Petroleum Products From Russia In April Will Not Lead To Fuel Shortages Or Price Incr

Cessation of supplies of petroleum products from Russia on April 1 will not lead to a shortage of fuel or an increase in fuel prices.

The Ukrtatnafta company (the Kremenchuk petroleum refinery, Poltava region) announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukrtatnafta states that cessation of supplies of Russian petroleum products from April 1, 2021, as emphasized by a group of importing companies, will not cause a shortage and a rise in prices in the Ukrainian market," the company said in the statement.

According to the statement, the share of supplies of petroleum products from Russia in 2020 was less than 30% of the consumption volume and the market can be balanced by increasing domestic production and imports from other directions, including shipments by sea, using tankers.

Besides, according to the statement, Ukrtatnafta currently has the remainder of the crude oil at the terminal in Odesa (two tankers) at its disposal, which will enable the company to respond promptly if there is a shortage in the market. The statement adds that the company also has the technical capability to increase production by 120,000 tons of petroleum products per month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the A-95 Consulting Group’s Director Serhii Kuyun has predicted that there will be a shortage of liquefied gas and that the price of autogas will increase by UAH 1 per liter due to the impending cessation of the supplies of petroleum products by Proton Energy Group S.A. (Switzerland).

Kuyun previously stated that Proton Energy Group S.A. would stop supplying petroleum products to Ukraine from April 1.

Proton Energy is an international trader that supplies petroleum products to Ukraine from Russia.

