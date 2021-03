Head Of UGCC Sviatoslav And Other Religious Leaders Vaccinated Against Coronavirus With Indian Vaccine AstraZe

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) Sviatoslav and other religious leaders were vaccinated against coronavirus with the Oxford/AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine from the manufacturer Serum Institute (India).

The vaccination was broadcasted by the Ministry of Health on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In addition to Sviatoslav, Archimandrite of the Mykhailivskyi Golden-Domed Cathedral of the OCU Lavrentii (Zhyvchyk), Leonid Barats from the Federation of Jewish Communities in Kyiv, Borys Struhatskyi (Jewish community), Andrii Yurash (head of the department for religions of the Cabinet of Ministers) were also vaccinated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine supports vaccination.

