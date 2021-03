The police of the Kyiv region opened criminal proceedings on the fact of the distribution of pornographic objects in connection with the publication on social networks of a photo of an 8-year-old model girl kissing with a 13-year-old blogger boy.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press service of the Kyiv region police.

The case was opened under Section 1 of Article 301 of the Penal Code of Ukraine (import into Ukraine of works, images or other items of a pornographic nature for the purpose of sale or distribution or their production, storage, transportation or other movement for the same purpose, or their sale or distribution, as well as coercion to participate in their creation).

For this, criminal liability is provided in the form of a fine from 850 to 1700 hryvnia or arrest for up to six months, or restriction of freedom for up to three years.

At the moment, the parents of the blogger children have been summoned for questioning by the police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Mykola Kuleba asked law enforcement officers and social services to respond to a photo in social networks depicting an 8-year-old model kissing with a 13-year-old boy.

Kuleba considers such behavior of children shameful.

