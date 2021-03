Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko fell ill with coronavirus, despite the fact that he had previously received the first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (CoviShield) from the manufacturer Serum Institute (India).

He wrote about this on Facebook.

"I received a positive PCR for covid. I got into a period when immunity from vaccination is not yet fully developed. Analysis of the data from clinical studies shows that the effectiveness of the vaccine after a single standard dose is 76% from 22 to 90 day. The level of antibodies remains during this period with a minimal decline. I was only on the 13th day after the vaccination when the symptoms appeared, so the "treason" is canceled. But I am sure that it is thanks to vaccination that the course of the disease will pass without complications and I will soon be able to return to work!" he wrote.

Liashko noted that he is now on sick leave.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 2, Liashko received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine from the Indian vaccine AstraZeneca.

