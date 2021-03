Finance Ministry Will Place Hryvnia- And Dollar-Denominated Government Bonds March 16

On March 16, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine will place hryvnia- and dollar-denominated government domestic loan bonds.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the ministry is offering hryvnia-denominated bonds with a maturity of 105, 322, 574, 763, 1,162, and 2,261 days.

The bond denominated in dollars will have a maturity of 393 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Finance Ministry attracted UAH 258.8 billion, USD 3.9 billion, and EUR 845 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

In 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from government domestic loan bonds placement.

