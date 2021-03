Rice fields in Jiangzhuang Village, Gucheng Township of Luanzhou City in north China's Hebei Province. Photo by Xinhua/Mu Yu.

China is setting up a national crop seed bank, which is expected to be completed this year a national political advisor, quotes The Xinhua News Agency.

"The new germplasm pool will be capable of storing 1.5 million pieces of various crops, the world's largest", - said Wan Jianmin, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

Wan Jianmin, vice president of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Haofu.

Wan said the annual grain output of China has been kept at over 650 billion kg for six consecutive years, with the per capita share exceeding 470 kg, higher than the internationally-recognized security baseline of 400 kg.

"The output of rice and wheat, the staple grains in China, has exceeded demand for many years", - he said.

With the breeding efforts over the last five years, the total plantation area of China's independently-bred crop varieties has accounted for more than 95 percent of the country's total.

"We can say that 'Chinese grains' now mainly rely on 'Chinese seeds'", - said Wan Jianmin.

