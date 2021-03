Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expects delivery of more than 9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines during January-June 2021.

He announced this during the report on the first year of the government's work, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In general, for the first and second quarters, according to the signed contracts, we expect the delivery of more than 9 million doses of the vaccine," Shmyhal said.

He clarified that this amount will be enough for a complete, two-stage vaccination of 4.5 million people.

It is noted that the management of the vaccination process will be carried out, among other things, thanks to the portal of electronic registration for vaccination.

Shmyhal also said that the lack of confidence of a part of the population in vaccination is a common European problem.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in general, Ukraine expects the supply of 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in 2021.

In February, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that Ukraine received confirmation of the supply of a total of 22 million doses of vaccines against coronavirus.

Member of Parliament Olha Vasylevska-Smahliuk (Servant of the People faction) states that 10 million doses of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to Ukraine.

