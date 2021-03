Police Starts To Investigate Car Accident With Participation Of MP Dubinskyi, According To Preliminary Data He

The police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a car accident with the participation of a non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Dubinskyi, according to preliminary data, he was sober.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the press service of the Lviv region police, as well as a source in law enforcement agencies.

"Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code (violation of security rules)," a spokesman of the press service said.

A pre-trial investigation is underway.

A law enforcement source told Ukrainian News Agency that Dubinskyi was not intoxicated.

At the moment, the police are expecting information from doctors about the severity of injuries sustained by road traffic accidents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubinskyi got into an accident in Lviv region.

He was not hurt.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources