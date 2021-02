Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to perform four Kyiv - Tel Aviv - Kyiv special flights in March.

UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"UIA plans to perform four flights on the route Kyiv - Tel Aviv - Kyiv: on March 1, March 3, March 8 and March 10," the statement reads.

According to the statement, in view of the inclusion of Kyiv by the Israeli authorities in the list of cities from which it is allowed to operate evacuation flights, UIA plans to perform special flights to return Israeli citizens from Ukraine home and evacuate Ukrainian citizens from Israel.

The airline has already approached the Israeli government with a request to obtain the necessary permits and expects a positive decision in the near future.

Tickets for Kyiv - Tel Aviv - Kyiv flights will go on sale immediately after obtaining permits from Israel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UIA plans to resume flights from Kyiv to Baku (Azerbaijan) from March 13.

