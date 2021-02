Vaccination Against Coronavirus Will Begin In All Regions Of Country On Thursday - Deputy Health Minister Lias

Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that on Thursday, February 25, vaccination against the COVID-19 coronavirus will begin in all regions of the country.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today vaccination against COVID-19 will begin in all regions of the country. The vaccine has already been delivered to all regional warehouses! On the first day of vaccination, February 24, 159 vaccinations were carried out: Cherkasy region - 80 vaccinations, Chernihiv region - 10 vaccinations, Kyiv region - 19 vaccinations, Zhytomyr region - 40 vaccinations, Vinnytsia region -10 vaccinations," he wrote.

According to Liashko, on February 25, vaccination will start in Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Luhansk, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Rivne, Kyiv, Volyn and Kirovohrad regions and in the city of Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, vaccination against coronavirus began in Ukraine, the first 10 people were vaccinated in Cherkasy.

On February 24, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 8,147 over February 23 to 1,325,841, and the number of deaths increased by 135 over February 23 to 25,596; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 39.3%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 11.2%.

According to the report, as of the morning of February 25, a total of 1,325,841 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 25,596 fatal cases; 1,159,311 people had recovered.

On February 24, 8,147 new disease cases were recorded, 135 people died, and 3,889 people recovered.

Therefore, as of February 24, newly-infected people's indicator was higher than that of those who recovered (8,147 vs. 3,889).

The number of coronavirus-infected people as at the morning of February 25 was 140,934, up 3% over February 24.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (136,328), Odesa region (85,166), and Kharkiv region (82,806).

