On February 11, militants violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation zone five times, two Ukrainian military men were killed.

The press-center of the JFO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the enemy opened fire near the population centers of Zaitseve, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Avdiivka, and Luhanske.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 10, militants violated the ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation zone seven times, one Ukrainian military man was wounded.

