5 Companies To Import Electric Energy From Russia And Belarus February 12

On February 12, five companies will import electric energy from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

That follows from the data provided by the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, the ETG LLC and ONK-Group LLC intend to import electric energy from Russia on February 12.

On February 12, the De Trading LLC, ERU TRADING, and the West Energo Sbyt LLC intend to import electric energy from Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, provisional energy minister Yurii Vitrenko states that the Ukrainian unified energy grid must be synchronized with the ENTSO-E to have an opportunity to stop the importation of electric energy from Russia and Belarus.

