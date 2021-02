Shmyhal Invites NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg To Take Part In Founding Summit Of Crimean Platform In Augu

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has invited the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg to take part in the founding summit of the Crimean Platform in August.

This is indicated in a statement by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers following the results of the working meeting of the Prime Minister with Stoltenberg at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine's goal is NATO membership, and the government is ready to do everything possible to achieve this goal.

"We are introducing structural reforms, actively modernizing the security and defense sector, strengthening the rule of law and eradicating corruption. Fighting corruption and judicial reform is a top priority," the head of government said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, the President's Office announced that the Crimean Platform summit will take place on the eve of Independence Day - August 23.

