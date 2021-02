Leader of the Civic Position party / former defense minister, Anatolii Hrytsenko, supports the sanctions against TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, did not support the sanctions against TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK.

Razumkov did not explain why he did not support the sanctions.

The Presidential Office insists on lawfulness of the sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channel and states that the next step will be a recall of their broadcasting licenses.

In compliance with the law, the sanctions can be imposed by Ukraine against a foreign state, a foreign legal entity, a legal entity controlled by a foreign legal entity or a non-resident individual; foreigners, stateless persons; as well as against persons involved in terrorist activity.

At the same time, he said that some extra legal measures will be taken in addition to the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said that the NSDC's decision on the three TV channels was taken to protect national security of Ukraine.

In particular, he called their activity "a part of misinforming activity of a foreign country" and "foreign propaganda."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on imposition of sanctions against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction, Taras Kozak, and TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK, the sanctions envision annulment of the TV channels’ licenses.

The sanctions against MP Kozak envision blockage of his assets, restriction of trading transactions, partial or full termination of resource transit, flights and transportation within Ukraine.

In compliance with the effective legislation, they also envision restriction of repatriation of the capital from Ukraine, suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, full or partial ban on transactions with securities, termination of assignment of licenses for import and export of foreign currency values.

The sanctions were also imposed against Arianda TV LLC, Novyi Format, TV Vybir, 112-TV TV and radio broadcasting company (112 Ukraine logo), Leader TV, Partner TV, Novosti [News] 24 (NewsOne logo), and New Communications (Z ZIK TV channel logo).

In December 2018, owner of Plirofories AG (the Swiss Confederation), Eduard Kats, sold 112 Ukraine TV channel to Kozak.

In June 2019, Kozak became the sole owner of the ZIK TV channel.

