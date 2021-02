The 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels will continue their broadcasting on YouTube.

This follows from statements posted on the official websites of the TV channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On February 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on imposition of sanctions against the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV channels. In compliance with the decree, which was enacted at the moment of signing, the TV channels will face the sanctions during five years. That envisions blocking of broadcasting of all three TV channels. Once their broadcasting is blocked, the TV channels will be available on YouTube. The media holding sees the sanctions as political lynching against the unwanted media companies,” say the statements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assures of his support to free speech, however, insists on the necessity to fight against the propaganda financed by the Russian Federation.

The President’s statement focuses on foreign readers as it is written in English.

The European Solidarity party faction supports the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose the sanctions against the 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK TV Channels and has called for imposition of sanctions against the NASH TV channel.

According to Poroshenko, the TV channels of the Medvedchuk’s group have become a weapon of the Russian information war against Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on imposition of sanctions against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Opposition Platform - For Life party faction, Taras Kozak, and TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Z ZIK, the sanctions envision annulment of the TV channels’ licenses.

The sanctions against MP Kozak envision blockage of his assets, restriction of trading transactions, partial or full termination of resource transit, flights and transportation within Ukraine.

In compliance with the effective legislation, they also envision restriction of repatriation of the capital from Ukraine, suspension of fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, full or partial ban on transactions with securities, termination of assignment of licenses for import and export of foreign currency values.

The sanctions were also imposed against Arianda TV LLC, Novyi Format, TV Vybir, 112-TV TV and radio broadcasting company (112 Ukraine logo), Leader TV, Partner TV, Novosti [News] 24 (NewsOne logo), and New Communications (Z ZIK TV channel logo).

In December 2018, owner of Plirofories AG (the Swiss Confederation), Eduard Kats, sold 112 Ukraine TV channel to Kozak.

In June 2019, Kozak became the sole owner of the ZIK TV channel.

