The first stage of vaccination against coronavirus includes laboratory workers who are testing for coronavirus infection COVID-19.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He recalled that at the first stage, it is planned to cover 367,000 people with vaccinations, including medical workers.

"These are all workers of mobile vaccination teams. All medical workers (doctors and medical workers) who work in healthcare institutions providing assistance with COVID-19. These are all laboratory workers who conduct research on COVID-19," Stepanov said.

Also, at the first stage, it is planned to vaccinate emergency medical workers, including drivers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that more than 500 mobile teams will be involved in the first stage of vaccination against coronavirus.

Earlier, Shmyhal said that the first delivery of vaccines against coronavirus via the COVAX mechanism in the amount of 200,000 or more will take place in late January.

The authorities expect vaccinations to begin in February.

Borys Donskoi, PhD in Biology, Senior Researcher at the Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences, predicts that herd immunity will replace coronavirus vaccination in Ukraine.

On December 30, the Ministry of Health signed a contract with Sinovac Biotech for the purchase of 1.913 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, which will be supplied through Lekhim.

Under the COVAX mechanism, Ukraine is guaranteed to receive 8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine and expects to receive an additional 8 million doses.

