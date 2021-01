The first lot of 200,000 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism is being expected late in January.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this on the Svoboda Slova [Free Speech] political TV show on the ICTV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that in compliance with the national vaccination plan in February, the vaccination will start in February.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announce a start to the vaccination against the Covid-19 in February.

On January 25, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 2,779 over January 24 to 1,197,107, and the number of deaths increased by 133 over January 24 to 22,057; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 10.5%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 2.1 times.

According to the report, as at the morning of January 26, there were 1,197,107 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 22,057 lethal cases; besides, 965,835 people had recovered.

On January 25, a total of 2,779 new cases of the disease were recorded, 133 people died, and 12,538 people recovered.

Therefore, as at January 25, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (12,538 vs 2,779).

As at the morning of January 26, the overall number of those, who are staying ill with the Covid-19 (less the recovered and died) made 209,215, down 4.5% over January 25.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (126,639), Odesa region (80,431), and Kharkiv region (76,671).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources