The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Health, Medical Assistance and Medical Insurance stands for the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes and intends to consider the relevant bills (No. 4553, 4553-1, 4553-2, 4553-3) at its next meeting.

The chairperson of the committee, a Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Mykhailo Radutskyi told this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"In general, the National Health Committee supports the idea of ​​legalizing cannabis for medical purposes, subject to strict control over its use... Now there are a number of legislative initiatives to legalize medical cannabis. At one of the next meetings of the National Health Committee, we will consider them together with experts," he said.

According to Radutskyi, the committee, together with experts, will come up with one version of the bill, which will take into account all aspects of this issue and initiatives of parliamentarians, and the developed bill will be put to the vote by the Verkhovna Rada.

He noted that according to a survey initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which was conducted on October 25, 2020, in general, society supports the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Zelenskyy’s poll in October 2020, 64.8% of respondents support the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes, 29.5% are against.

