Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova will not personally serve the suspicion to the removed head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"She will not, since the head of the Constitutional Court has already been served with the suspicion on December 28 (2020)," said a representative of the Office.

Venediktova does not intend to take any other actions, in particular, to personally meet with Tupytskyi to serve him with the suspicion.

The Office of the Prosecutor General stressed that Tupytskyi is considered the one who has been served with the suspicion and has been a suspect since December 28.

Earlier, Tupytskyi turned to Venediktova with a request to personally serve him with the suspicion, since only the Prosecutor General or the person exercising such powers can do this in relation to the judge of the Constitutional Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served the chairperson of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, with a suspicion of committing criminal offenses against justice.

The Constitutional Court considers it illegal to serve the suspicion to Tupytskyi by the SBI.

On December 28, 2020, the Office of the Prosecutor General served the head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, with the suspicion by mail.

