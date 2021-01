Cabinet To Make Decision To Fix Gas Price For Population At UAH 6.99 Per Cubic Meter Of Gas On January 15 Or 1

Member of Parliament Yuliya Hryshyna (Servant of the People faction) states that the Cabinet of Ministers intends to make a decision to fix the gas price for the population at UAH 6.99 hryvnia per cubic meter of gas on January 15 or 18.

She wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The online meeting of the faction with the Prime Minister (Denys Shmyhal), Acting Minister of Energy Yurii Vitrenko, Chairperson of the Antimonopoly Committee Olha Pischanska, Chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) Valerii Tarasyuk on tariffs has just ended... Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers on the tariffs will be adopted on January 15 or 18!" she wrote.

Hryshyna added that after the adoption of this decision and the reduction of tariffs for gas distribution, the total amount payable in bills will decrease by UAH 500-800.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said earlier that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is concerned about Ukraine's intention to regulate gas prices for the population.

In turn, Shmyhal discussed with the IMF the Cabinet of Ministers' intention to regulate the gas price for the population.

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to fix the gas price for household consumers at UAH 6.99 hryvnia per cubic meter of gas from February 1 until the end of the quarantine.

