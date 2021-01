Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, acting Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company’s Board Chairman Andrii Kobolev, and members of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction discussed two plans for lowering gas tariffs for households on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Acting Energy Minister Yurii Vitrenko, Naftogaz Chairman Andrii Kobolev, and I met with members of the Servant of the People faction. The main topic of discussion was the situation involving tariffs for the population, primarily the tariffs for gas and its delivery," he wrote.

According to Shmyhal, representatives of the Energy Ministry and Naftogaz of Ukraine presented two plans, both of which will lead to a reduction of household gas tariffs.

The Prime Minister thanked the parliamentarians for the meeting and their joint work, stressing that the parliamentarians’ constructive proposals would help to make several decisions as soon as possible.

“It was important for us to hear constructive proposals regarding both plans. This will allow us to quickly make several management decisions that will help to establish fair gas prices,” Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister did not provide further details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to reduce gas tariffs for households by imposing limits on gas suppliers’ margins.

Vitrenko is proposing fixing the gas price for "vulnerable consumers" for one year together with a limit on the gas supply companies’ mark-ups.

