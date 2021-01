NAPC Suspends State Funding For Holos Party Due To Suspicion About Expenditures Of UAH 1.3 Million Indicated I

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has suspended state funding for the Holos party because it suspects that the expenditures of UAH 1.3 million that is indicated in the party’s financial report for the second quarter of 2020 are inaccurate.

This is stated in the NACP’s conclusions based on an analysis of the Holos party’s report dated December 21, 2020, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Holos party has announced that state funding for it has been suspended by the NACP and that it believes that the suspension is aimed at exerting political pressure on it. The party is considering appealing against the NACP’s decision.

