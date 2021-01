Ukraine To Pay USD 5.9 Billion On Foreign Debts, UAH 418.8 Billion On Domestic Ones In 2021 – Finance Ministry

In 2021, Ukraine will have to pay USD 5.88 billion on its foreign debts (equivalent as at January 11), and UAH 418.8 billion on its domestic debts.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the whole, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 585.13 billion on its state debt.

The peak of the payments is to take place in September 2021 – UAH 20.37 billion on the domestic state debt; and UAH 81.4 billion of USD 2.9 billion on the foreign state debt.

In June, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 59.7 billion on its domestic debt and UAH 17.11 billion or USD 0.6 billion on its diesel fuel debt.

Besides, over UAH 70 billion is to be paid on foreign and domestic debts in March.

In 2022, Ukraine will have to pay UAH 136.2 billion on its domestic debt and UAH 129.65 billion on its foreign debt in equivalent.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, Ukraine will have to pay around USD 1.7 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In particular, in compliance with the 2021 schedule, Ukraine will have to pay 1,154.694 million in special drawing rights.

It is about USD 1.67 billion at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Late in April 2014, the IMF approved a credit facility of USD 17.01 billion for Ukraine, and early in May, it provided the first tranche within the framework of its stand-by program worth overall USD 3.19 billion.

