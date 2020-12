The Pension Fund has paid UAH 3.2 billion in one-off monetary aid worth UAH 8,000 to 404,950 individual entrepreneurs.

The Pension Fund has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 14, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine started to gather applications for receiving UAH 8,000 in one-off monetary aid to individual entrepreneurs via the Dia portal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, one can send their application for the one-off aid of UAH 8,000 only between December 14 and 31.

