Organizer Of St. Nicholas Residence With Carousel, Skating Rink And Fair Near Presidential Office Is Expocente

The organizer of the project for the construction of the residence of St. Nicholas with a carousel, skating rink and a fair in front of the building of the Presidential Office is the National Complex Expocenter of Ukraine of the State Affairs Department.

Director general of Expocenter, Yevhen Mushkin, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The organizer of the social project St. Nicholas Accepts friends and the setting of a skating rink on the square in front of the Office of the President of Ukraine is the National Complex Expocenter of Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, he did not answer the question about the cost of the project and the sources of expenses for it.

Carrying out these events on Bankova Street was agreed with the Kyiv City State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President assures that the residence of St. Nicholas on Bankova Street is being established by philanthropists without attracting budget funds.

At the same time, the Office does not name the cost of the project and the names of its patrons.

For the first time, a free ice rink was installed near the Office of the President in December 2019.

Then it was a project worth UAH 1.5 million of the Expocenter of Ukraine in agreement with the State Affairs Department for the popularization of Winter Land at Expocenter of Ukraine.

