Social Policy Ministry Channels Another UAH 400 Million To Pension Fund To Pay UAH 8,000 In Financial Assistan

The Ministry of Social Policy channeled another UAH 400 million to the Pension Fund to pay UAH 8,000 of one-time financial assistance to 50,000 individual entrepreneurs.

Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Vitalii Muzychenko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are preparing today to send more than UAH 400,000 for payment (UAH 8,000 one-time financial assistance), which in the near future will be credited to the bank accounts of almost 50,000 people," Muzychenko said.

He stressed that citizens who applied before December 28 of this year with relevant applications will receive a one-time financial assistance in the amount of UAH 8,000 by the end of this year; citizens who apply today and before the 31st will receive payments at the beginning of 2021, respectively.

In total, the Ministry of Social Policy has provided UAH 8.3 billion for the payment of one-time financial assistance in the amount of UAH 8,000 to individual entrepreneurs and employees.

Submission of applications for receiving UAH 8,000 of one-time financial assistance is available from December 14 to 31.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 24, the Pension Fund allocated UAH 2.8 billion to more than 354,000 recipients to pay a one-time financial assistance in the amount of UAH 8,000 to individual entrepreneurs.

