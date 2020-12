EU And 3 Other Countries Suspend Import Of Poultry Meat From Ukraine Due To New Outbreak Of Bird Flu - Food Sa

The State Food Safety and Consumer Protection Service (Food Safety Service) states that the countries of the European Union, as well as Japan, Singapore, Tunisia and Morocco have suspended the import of poultry meat from all over Ukraine due to a new outbreak of bird flu.

The head of the Food Safety Service Vladyslava Mahaletska announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The EU, Singapore, Morocco, Tunisia, Japan have restricted imports from the entire country," she wrote.

Mahaletska also noted that Hong Kong, Belarus and Kazakhstan have suspended the import of poultry meat from Mykolaiv region.

Besides, it is noted that on December 24, information was received about a possible disease of poultry in the north of Kyiv region, in Ivankivskyi district, where the bodies of poultry were found in a landfill.

Thus, quarantine restrictions were introduced in the settlements of Leonivka of Ivankivskyi district and Koblytsia of Borodianskyi district for a period of 72 hours.

The cause of the disease, according to the preliminary results of the epizootic investigation, is a wild migratory bird.

At the moment, the Food Safety Service communicates with international trading partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the Food Safety Service recorded several outbreaks of bird flu in Mykolaiv region.

In early 2020, the European Union and a number of countries have already restricted imports from Ukraine of poultry meat, poultry meat products and thermally unprocessed poultry products due to the outbreak of bird flu in Vinnytsia region.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources