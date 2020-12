The Ukrposhta postal company is initiating continuation of its pension delivery service at the current rates in the period of January-February 2021.

The company’s CEO Ihor Smelianskyi announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the request of people I respect, taking into account the fact that our pensioners do not deserve additional stress during these holidays, and in agreement with Vladyslav Kryklii (the minister of infrastructure), Anatolii Klymashevskyi (the deputy minister of infrastructure for digital development , digital transformations, and digitalization), the Pension Fund of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Social Policy, I have proposed extension of the current contract for two months – January and February (2021) – at the current (old) tariffs. Thus, pensioners will receive their pensions and all parties will have two months to develop a systemic solution, which has also been proposed by Ukrposhta," Smelianskyi wrote.

According to him, Ukrposhta’s proposals are currently under consideration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Smelianskyi recently said that the company would be forced to stop delivering pensions from January 1 if the Cabinet of Ministers did not resolve the issue of government payment for the pension delivery service at a meeting on Wednesday, December 23.

