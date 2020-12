Ukraine intends to negotiate with Hong Kong (special administrative region of China) on the extradition of offenders.

This is stated in the decree of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the text of which is available to the Ukrainian News Agency.

Back in August 2010, at that time, President Viktor Yanukovych authorized the Minister of Justice Oleksandr Lavrynovych to sign this agreement on behalf of Ukraine, and in September 2013 delegated these powers to his successor, Olena Lukash.

Since the document has not yet been signed, in November 2020, Zelenskyy authorized Ukraine's Ambassador to China, Serhii Kamyshev, to sign it.

Earlier in April, Zelenskyy authorized Kamyshev to sign an agreement with Hong Kong on behalf of Ukraine on the transfer of convicted persons.

A delegation for negotiations on the preparation of this agreement was created back in 2011 under Yanukovych, and in December of the same year the document was initialed.

In November 2013, Lukash was authorized to sign it, and after the events of the Euromaidan, the new President Petro Poroshenko delegated these powers in November 2018 to the then Minister of Justice Pavlo Petrenko, but the agreement was not signed again until the change of power.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019 Ukraine asked Hong Kong to help in the investigation of criminal proceedings on the embezzlement of UAH 27 million in the supply of plastic chairs to the stands of the Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex ahead of the 2012 European Football Championship.

