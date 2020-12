Ukrainian Delegation To TCG Sends Note To OSCE SMM Due To Injury Of Tractor Driver By Militants Near Avdiivka

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the settlement of the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) states that it has sent a written note to the Special Monitoring Mission of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE SMM) due to the shelling of tractor by militants near Avdiivka (Donetsk region), which led to the injury of the tractor driver.

The TCG press service announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Yesterday, December 20, at 07:30 p.m., as a result of shelling from SPG-9 on the road near the settlement of Kamianka (near Avdiivka), a John Deere tractor returning from agricultural work was damaged and burned. As a result of shelling, a tractor driver was slightly wounded... To stop the shelling, a "silence mode" was introduced with the help of the coordination mechanism. A written note was prepared and sent to the OSCE SMM," the statement reads.

The delegation added that on Monday morning, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ceasefire Issues in Donbas is verifying the event on the spot.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 12, the Ukrainian delegation of the TCG stated that two soldiers were injured in the JFO zone.

