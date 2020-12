President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to involve society to discussion of quarantine restrictions sensible for businesses.

This follows from the President of Ukraine’s response to the respective e-petition, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The petition called for cancellation of the 'weekend' quarantine and the ban or restricting entrepreneur activity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Health Ministry intends to offer the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to impose tougher restrictions after adoption of bills on support to businesses by the Verkhovna Rada.

On December 2, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 14,496 over December 1 to 772,760, and the number of deaths rose by 243 over December 1 to 12,960; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 10.3%, and the number of new lethal cases increased by 43.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of December 3, there were 772,760 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 12,960 lethal cases; besides, 384,426 people had recovered.

On December 2, a total of 14,496 new cases of the disease were recorded, 243 people died, and 15,372 people recovered.

Therefore, as at December 2, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (14,496 vs 15,372).

The number of the active sick (only those sick) as at December 3, made 375,374 people, down 0.3% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (75,376), Kharkiv region (57,267), and Lviv region (48,144).

