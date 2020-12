Hungary has requested the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to send a Special Monitoring Mission to Zakarpattia region.

Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The mission is said to be sent there to investigate offense against the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia region.

He said the observers had been informed about the situation there and would get in touch with representatives of the Hungarians in Zakarpattia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted searches at a place of an official of a charity fund in Zakarpattia due to suspicion in assisting Hungary in interference in Ukraine's state affairs.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources