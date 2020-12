Rada Introduces Fine Worth UAH 23,800 For Selling E-Cigarettes To Minors From 2021

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has introduced a fine of UAH 23,800 for selling e-cigarettes to minors (children under 18) from 2021.

A total of 309 parliamentary members backed the respective bill 3628 on the whole, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law will take effect on January 1, 2021.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in 2012, the Verkhovna Rada banned smoking at restaurants, state institutions, and at bus stops.

