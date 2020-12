Surplus Of Current Account Of Balance Of Payments USD 817 Million In October

The surplus of the current account of balance of payments in October 2020 made USD 817 Naftogaz of Ukraine (USD 656 million in October 2019).

This follows from the data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The export of goods remained almost at the level of October 2019 (in September it rose by 1.5%), and the import of goods decreased by 19.6% (16.2% in September).

In the first ten months of 2020, the surplus made UAH 5.1 billion or 4.3% of the gross domestic product (USD 6.2 billion in the first ten months of 2019 or 5% of the GDP).

The export of goods made USD 4.2 billion.

The import of goods made USD 4.7 billion.

The energy import halved (down 2.1 times in September).

The non-energy import decreased by 11% (down 5.4% in September).

The net outflow on the financial account made USD 1.2 billion.

The net inflow on direct foreign investments was estimated at a total of USD 9 million.

In October 2019, the net inflow made USD 256 million.

The deficit of the consolidated balance of payment made USD 343 million.

As at November 1, 2020, the amount of the international reserves made USD 26.1 billion, which ensures import financing during 4.4 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the deficit of the current account of balance of payments decreased to USD 1.1 billion or 0.7% of the GDP.

