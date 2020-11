Cabinet Suggests Rada Raise Financing Of Health Ministry By 2.6% To UAH 159.2 Billion In Second Reading Of Dra

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine raise the financing of the Health Ministry and its programs by 2.6% to UAH 159.19 billion in the second reading of the draft state budget for 2021 over the text of the first reading.

This follows from the respective bill 4000 registered for the second reading on November 26, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the draft state budget for 2021 offered increase in the financing of the Health Ministry and its programs by 35.7% to UAH 155.143 billion.

At the same time, the request of the Health Ministry was UAH 296 billion.

