The Cabinet of Ministers has postponed until 2022 an increase in the minimum wage for teachers to the amount of three living wages.

The Ministry of Education and Science has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 23, at an extraordinary meeting of the government, it was decided to suspend until December 31, 2021, the effect of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers dated July 10, 2019 No. 822 On Remuneration of Teaching, Scientific-Pedagogical and Scientific Workers of Educational and Scientific Institutions," the statement reads.

Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 822 of July 10, 2019 established that from January 1, 2021, the minimum official salary (wage rate) of a teacher will be 3 rates of the subsistence level for able-bodied persons.

The size of the subsistence minimum is established by the state budget for the corresponding year.

The statement notes that, according to the calculations of the Ministry of Education, the implementation of resolution No. 822 of July 10, 2019 requires an additional at least UAH 50 billion from budgets of different levels.

It is also noted that the postponement of decree No. 822 of July 10, 2019 does not provide for changes in the conditions of remuneration of teachers, scientific-pedagogical and scientific workers in force today.

Acting Minister of Education and Science Serhii Shkarlet said that after the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada in the first reading had already considered the bill on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2021, which provides UAH 173.8 billion for the education sector, which, in comparison with the state budget for 2020, more by UAH 34 billion.

He emphasized that the draft state budget-2021 indicates that the salaries of employees according to a single tariff scale will increase twice: from January 1 and July 1. According to it, from January 2021, the salaries (wage rates) of public sector employees, including the field of education and science, will increase by 20%, and from July - by another 8.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Cabinet of Ministers postponed the effect of resolution No. 822 dated July 10, 2019 for a year until 2021.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources