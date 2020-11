Police Draw UP 1,300 Fines For Not Wearing Masks In Public Places

The National Police drawn up 1,300 fines for not wearing masks in public places.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the presidential website.

"At the traditional conference call on preventing the spread of coronavirus disease, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy... The President asked if the situation with wearing masks had improved. The head of the National Police Ihor Klimenko said that 1,300 fines were issued for violations regarding wearing masks," the statement reads.

The meeting participants stated that, in general, Ukrainians have become more responsible for quarantine measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 21, a law that provides for a fine from UAH 170 to UAH 255 for not wearing a mask in public places came into force.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources