Most Of Mandates In City, District And Regional Councils In Local Elections Received By Servant Of The People,

According to the estimates of the Opora civic network, in the local elections on October 25, most of all members’ mandates in city, district and regional councils were received by the next parties: Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Opposition Platform - For Life, Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association and For the Future.

Olha Aivazovska, board chairperson of the Opora, announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to her, according to the results of the elections, 21,000 members’ mandates have already been distributed, while information about another 4,000 mandates has not yet been made public.

In local councils of cities and territorial communities with more than 10,000 voters, Servant of the People received 15.4% of seats, European Solidarity - 12.8%, Opposition Platform - For Life - 12.4%, Batkivschyna - 10.3%, For the Future - 9.2%, which is more than 60% of all in the country.

In the district councils, Opposition Platform - For Life received 16.7% of mandates, Servant of the People - 16.5%, European Solidarity - 13.2%, Batkivschyna - 9.5%, For the Future - 9.1%, which makes up 65% of all.

In regional councils, Servant of the People received 17.6% of the mandates, European Solidarity - 14%, Opposition Platform - For Life - 12%, Batkivschyna - 11%, For the Future - 10.6%, which exceeds 65% of all.

Among the elected members of councils, 64.1% are men, 35.9% are women.

Least of all women are elected to regional councils - 28.2%, most of all - to local councils of settlements with less than 10,000 voters - 41%.

In district councils, women will make up 33.7% of members, and in city and local councils of settlements with more than 10,000 voters - 32.8%.

Among the parties, the majority of women were elected from the next parties: Nash Krai (40.3%) and Servant of the People (39.1%), least of all - from the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Central Election Commission, after counting the election results in 96.2% of local councils, Servant of the People received 17.6% of seats (5,809 members), Batkivschyna - 12.4% (4,093 ), Opposition Platform – For Life - 11.7% (3,881), For the Future - 11.4% (3,773), European Solidarity - 10.7% (3,543).

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources