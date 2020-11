Health Ministry Expecting Signing Agreement With COVAX On Cooperation In Delivery Of Coronavirus Vaccine Befor

The Health Ministry is expecting to sign an agreement with the COVAX initiative on cooperation in delivery of coronavirus vaccines before December 7.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The shipments are expected to be divided into several tranches.

The first tranche will have to make about 1.2 million doses of the vaccine.

A total of 8 million doses are expected on the whole.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the World Health Organization states that Ukraine might obtain the coronavirus vaccine in the second quarter of 2021.

On November 19, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 14,575 over November 18 to 598,085, and the number of deaths rose by 229 over November 18 to 10,598; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 9.1%, and the number of new lethal cases fell by 10.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of November 19, there were 598,085 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 10,598 lethal cases; besides, 274,324 people had recovered.

On November 19, a total of 14,575 new cases of the disease were recorded, 229 people died, and 7,845 people recovered.

Therefore, as at November 19, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (14,575 vs 7,845).

The number of the active sick (only those sick) as at November 20, made 313,163 people, up 2.1% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (56,594), Kharkiv region (50,252), and Lviv region (39,916).

