Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has suggested that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appoint former finance minister, Oksana Markarova, as the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States instead of Volodymyr Yelchenko.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said if Markarova is appointed, Ukraine will first ever have a chance to be represented in Washington by a person known well at the Presidential Administration, U.S. Department of the Treasury and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Yelchenko was appointed as the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States only in December 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Markarova was the finance minister between June 2018 and March 2020.

