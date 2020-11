Zelenskyy Approves Introduction Of UAH 170-255 Fine For Not Wearing Mask In Public Places

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the introduction of a fine from UAH 170 to UAH 255 for not wearing a mask in public places.

This is indicated in a statement on the President's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on administrative responsibility for staying in public institutions and transport without means of protection," it was said.

The document introduces a fine from 10 to 15 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens for staying during quarantine in public buildings and transport without a protective mask or respirator covering the nose and mouth.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, recently the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a "weekend quarantine" until November 30.

