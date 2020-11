Number Of Deaths In Ukraine Down 9,800 People YOY To 426,700 In 9M, 2020 - Statistics Service

The number of all deaths in Ukraine in January-September 2020 decreased by 9,846 people to 426,687 compared to the same period in 2019 (436,533 people).

This is evidenced by the data of the State Statistics Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Based on these data, mortality before the start of the epidemic in 2019 was higher than after its start (in 2020).

The population in Ukraine as of October 1, 2020 is 41,703,327 people, the average population in January-September 2020 is 41,802,872.

The resident population as of October 1, 2020 is 41,533,690 people, the average resident population in January-September 2020 is 41,633,235.

The overall decline in the country's population for the corresponding period amounted to 199,089 people, the natural decline - 206,030.

At the same time, the number of live births amounted to 220,657 people in January-September 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-July 2020, out of 334,000 deaths in Ukraine, 1,600 people died from coronavirus.

