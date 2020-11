The Verkhovna Rada obliged the Cabinet of Ministers to inform citizens about the strengthening of quarantine restrictions seven days before their entry into force.

303 MPs voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 4320, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document stipulates that in the case of the need to introduce a ban on the whole territory of Ukraine or on the territory of a separate region on regular and irregular passenger transportation by road, rail, urban electric transport, subway in city traffic, a ban on visiting educational institutions by applicants, bans on the reception of visitors by business entities that carry out activities in the field of culture, on the reception of visitors in cinemas, on the reception of visitors by business entities that operate in the field of public catering (bars, restaurants, cafes, etc.), on the reception of visitors in shopping and entertainment centers, on the reception of visitors by business entities that carry out activities in the field of trade and consumer services for the population, the prohibition to leave their place of residence, the Cabinet of Ministers must publish the relevant decision no later than seven calendar days before the start of their validity.

It is also stipulated that no later than seven calendar days before the start of action of two or more of these measures, the government must inform about the programs (measures) that will be introduced (adopted) to support vulnerable groups of the population, workers and business entities, in particular, on the organization of transportation workers to the place of work and back.

Besides, no later than seven calendar days before the start of two or more of these measures, the government must submit to parliament a bill on the provision of state support and benefits to the population and business entities that are experiencing negative consequences due to the strengthening of anti-epidemic measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada refused to recommend the Cabinet of Ministers to revise the restrictions on the "weekend quarantine."

