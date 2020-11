Kyiv Regional Council Will Be Formed By 25 Members From European Solidarity, 22 From Servant Of The People, 14

The Kyiv Regional Council will be formed by 25 members from the European Solidarity party, 22 - from the Servant of the People party, 14 - from the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association and For the Future parties, 9 - from the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Viktoriya Siumar announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It took the TEC (Territorial Election Commission) 17 days to finally sum up the official results of the elections to the Kyiv Regional Council... Our result is almost a hundred thousand votes! Therefore, the European Solidarity will have 25 members, the Servants - 22, For the Future and Batkivschyna - 14 each, the Opposition Platform – For Life – 9," she said.

The MP noted that the party is ready to negotiate with pro-Ukrainian political forces that share their programmatic principles in the region.

At the same time, as of 09:30 a.m. on November 13, the results of elections of members of the Kyiv Regional Council have not yet been posted on the website of the Central Election Commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Thursday, November 12, the Kyiv Regional Territorial Commission refused to announce the established results of the elections of the regional council members, offering to familiarize themselves with them at the stand in the hall of the building.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources