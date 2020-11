NBU Not Yet Approves Indirect Purchase Of Prominvestbank By Tihipko

The National Bank of Ukraine has received from citizen Serhii Tihipko the package of documents necessary for approval of indirect acquisition (through Cyprus-based Luregio Limited) of a 99.772644% stake in PJSC Prominvestbank but it has not yet made a decision on the package of documents.

The press service of the National Bank of Ukraine announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The package of documents submitted by Tihipko is currently being considered.

According to the press service, the public will be informed about the outcome of the consideration of the package of documents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, media reports indicate that the National Bank of Ukraine has authorized Tihipko to purchase Prominvestbank.

Luregio Limited (Cyprus) intends to purchase over 50% of Prominvestbank indirectly.

Luregio Limited (Nicosia, Cyprus) intends to buy enough shares in Fortify Financial Company LLC (Kyiv) to give it more than 50% of the votes in the company’s supreme governing body, which will be an indirect purchase of Prominvestbank.

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine permitted T.A.S. Overseas Investments Limited (Cyprus), of which Tihipko is the main shareholder, to acquire more than 50% of the shares in Luregio Limited on December 13, 2019.

LLC Fortify Financial Company was registered in June 2019. The ultimate beneficial owners of 50% of its share are Larysa Ribenkova and LLC Financial Company Finevrovector (Kyiv).

