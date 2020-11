Yermak, Despite Coronavirus Disease, To Take Part In Video Conference Of Advisers To Leaders Of Normandy Forma

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, despite the coronavirus disease, intends to take part in a video conference of foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) on November 13.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a video conference of advisers would take place on November 13.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy fell ill with the coronavirus.

The President will continue to carry out his duties remotely, in self-isolation.

